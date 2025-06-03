Raipur Diary: RSS invites Bastar tribal leader to Nagpur event

RSS invites Bastar tribal leader to Nagpur event

Arvind Netam, a veteran tribal leader from Bastar and former Union Minister, has been invited to a national-level function of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at its headquarters in Nagpur on June 5, leading political analysts to speculate if the move is a form of ‘tribal outreach’ by the saffron organisation. Though Netam parted ways with the Congress party in August 2023 in protest against the Bhupesh Baghel-led state government of the day, he has remained vocal about issues confronting the tribal community. It remains to be seen if the invitation is an attempt to court him and persuade him to join the BJP.

295 cops promoted for helping combat Maoists

As many as 295 police personnel in Chhattisgarh have been promoted out of turn for showing bravery in combating Maoists. The state director general of police, AD Gautam, recognised their valour and determination during the operations. Among those elevated are low- as well as middle-rank officials from the district police, special task force and intelligence units. As many as 206 constables will now take charge as head constables, and 37 head constables will take on the role of assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs). Further, 15 ASIs have been made sub-inspectors (SIs), and 16 SIs are inspectors now.

3 babus accused in coal levy scam walk out of jail

Three bureaucrats, including two suspended IAS officers, and three others accused in the Chhattisgarh coal levy scam were recently granted interim bail by the Supreme Court. IAS Ranu Sahu and Sameer Vishnoi as well as Saumya Chaurasia — who served as Deputy Secretary to CM Bhupesh Baghel — and others walked out of the Raipur Central Jail following the apex court relief. They were arrested by the ED in the money laundering case around two years ago, wherein a syndicate of government servants and private persons were accused of illegally levying money for the movement of coal. Two others accused in the case remain in judicial custody.

