Rajasthan government official arrested for spying, links to Pakistan ISI under probe

JAIPUR: A senior government official in Rajasthan has been arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan, in a case that has sent shockwaves through the state. Shakoor Khan, an Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) posted in the Jaisalmer District Employment Office, was arrested under the Official Secrets Act, 1923, after weeks of surveillance and intelligence monitoring. Khan had earlier worked as a personal assistant to former Congress minister Saleh Mohammad, making the case politically sensitive.

Police say Khan was in contact with several former officials of the Pakistan High Commission, including a man named Ehsan-ur-Raheem, also known as Danish. Investigations show Khan had links with multiple operatives connected to Pakistan’s spy agency ISI. He reportedly met Danish several times at the Pakistan Embassy and was also in touch with another individual named Sohail Qamar.

According to intelligence sources, Khan visited Pakistan seven times in recent years, with visa help from his contacts in the Pakistani embassy. He was in regular contact with at least 13 people linked to ISI through WhatsApp and other encrypted messaging apps. He is also accused of sharing sensitive information about Indian Army movements and helping send other people to Pakistan.

Inspector General of CID-CB (Security), Vishnukant Gupta, said, “He has been in contact with multiple Pakistani nationals through encrypted messaging apps. His phone revealed several unknown Pakistani numbers, which he failed to provide satisfactory explanations for.”

Khan was presented in court on Tuesday and has been sent to police custody until June 10 for further questioning. Officials are also looking into his family connections in Pakistan’s Sindh province, especially in places like Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, and Ghotki.

The arrest has sparked a political controversy in Rajasthan. The BJP has targeted the Congress party over Khan’s past links to former minister Saleh Mohammad. Congress has not yet issued a statement. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has demanded a full investigation. “Anyone compromising national security must be punished, regardless of their political affiliations,” he said.

The case has raised fresh concerns about internal security and the lack of proper background checks before appointing people to sensitive government posts.