Two IAS officers, one PCS officer suspended in Uttarakhand land scam case

DEHRADUN: In a decisive move, the Pushkar Singh Dhami government has launched a major crackdown on a significant land scam in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district, suspending a total of 12 individuals, including two IAS officers and one PCS officer.
The sweeping action has implicated high-ranking officials, including the District Magistrate, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, and a former Municipal Commissioner.
The case has now been handed over to the Vigilance Department for thorough investigation. According to official sources, the alleged scam involves the purchase of a 15-crore-rupee plot of land for an exorbitant 54 crore rupees.
The Haridwar Municipal Corporation reportedly acquired an "unsuitable and practically useless" piece of land at an inflated price. The investigation report highlighted severe irregularities, stating, "There was no immediate need for the land, nor was transparency maintained in the purchase process. The scam was executed by brazenly disregarding established government rules."
Following the submission of the investigation report, immediate action was taken. Haridwar District Magistrate Karmendra Singh, former Municipal Commissioner Varun Chaudhary, and SDM Ajayveer Singh were among the first to be suspended.
The list of suspended officials also includes Senior Finance Officer Nikita Bisht, Kanungo Rajesh Kumar, Tehsil Administrative Officer Kamaldas, and Senior Personal Assistant Vicky.
This unprecedented action marks a significant moment in Uttarakhand's governance. It is the first time a ruling government in the State has directly targeted top officials within its own system with such stringent measures.
"Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's resolute decision in the Haridwar land scam is not merely an expose of corruption but signals a decisive shift in Uttarakhand's administrative and political culture," a senior government official remarked.
Earlier, in the initial phase of the inquiry, In-charge Assistant Municipal Commissioner Ravindra Kumar Dayal, Executive Engineer Anand Singh Mishrawan, Tax and Revenue Superintendent Laxmikant Bhatt, and Junior Engineer Dinesh Chandra Kandpal were also suspended.
Additionally, Property Clerk Vedwal's service extension has been terminated, and disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against him.
The Vigilance probe is expected to delve deeper into the nexus behind the fraudulent transaction.