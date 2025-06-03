Two IAS officers, one PCS officer suspended in Uttarakhand land scam case

DEHRADUN: In a decisive move, the Pushkar Singh Dhami government has launched a major crackdown on a significant land scam in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district, suspending a total of 12 individuals, including two IAS officers and one PCS officer.

The sweeping action has implicated high-ranking officials, including the District Magistrate, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, and a former Municipal Commissioner.

The case has now been handed over to the Vigilance Department for thorough investigation. According to official sources, the alleged scam involves the purchase of a 15-crore-rupee plot of land for an exorbitant 54 crore rupees.