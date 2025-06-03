Yogi cabinet approves 20% quota for Agniveers in UP police, highest in any state

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday announced 20% reservation for Agniveers in the direct recruitment process for various positions in government jobs including police constable, mounted police, fireman, and PAC constable.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet, presided over by UP CM Yogi Adityanath here. The Agniveers, after completing their stint in the Indian Army, will also get a relaxation of three years in age while applying for these jobs.

However, only those who are permanent residents of Uttar Pradesh will be eligible for this benefit.

Briefing media persons after the cabinet meeting, UP Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said that other states like Haryana and Odisha, and forces like CISF and BSF, had the provision of 10% reservation for Agniveers, making UP’s offer the highest so far. The first batch of Agniveers is expected to be available for recruitment by 2026.

Highlighting the state's efforts to provide meaningful post-service opportunities to Agniveers completing their four-year term under the Agnipath scheme, Khanna explained that the reservation would be applicable across all categories, including general, SC, ST, and OBC.

"This is a significant decision. The reservation will be applicable across categories — general, SC, ST, and OBC. If an Agniveer belongs to the SC, the reservation will apply within SC category; if OBC, then within OBC category,” he elaborated.

Recruitment under this new reservation policy will cover four categories: constable police, constable PAC, mounted police, and fireman. The first batch of recruits through this reservation system is expected to be inducted by 2026.

Khanna said this initiative seeks to ensure that Agniveers continued to contribute significantly to the state's security infrastructure even after their military service.

The Agnipath scheme, introduced by the central government in 2022, aimed at short-term induction of personnel into the Army, Navy and Air Force, seeks to reduce the age profile within these services. Uttar Pradesh's new policy is in alignment with this central scheme, further facilitating the continued contribution of Agniveers.