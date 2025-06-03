Yogi cabinet approves 20% quota for Agniveers in UP police, highest in any state

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday announced 20% reservation for Agniveers in the direct recruitment process for various positions in government jobs including police constable, mounted police, fireman, and PAC constable.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet, presided over by UP CM Yogi Adityanath here. The Agniveers, after completing their stint in the Indian Army, will also get a relaxation of three years in age while applying for these jobs.
However, only those who are permanent residents of Uttar Pradesh will be eligible for this benefit.
Briefing media persons after the cabinet meeting, UP Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said that other states like Haryana and Odisha, and forces like CISF and BSF, had the provision of 10% reservation for Agniveers, making UP’s offer the highest so far. The first batch of Agniveers is expected to be available for recruitment by 2026.
Highlighting the state's efforts to provide meaningful post-service opportunities to Agniveers completing their four-year term under the Agnipath scheme, Khanna explained that the reservation would be applicable across all categories, including general, SC, ST, and OBC.
"This is a significant decision. The reservation will be applicable across categories — general, SC, ST, and OBC. If an Agniveer belongs to the SC, the reservation will apply within SC category; if OBC, then within OBC category,” he elaborated.
Recruitment under this new reservation policy will cover four categories: constable police, constable PAC, mounted police, and fireman. The first batch of recruits through this reservation system is expected to be inducted by 2026.
Khanna said this initiative seeks to ensure that Agniveers continued to contribute significantly to the state's security infrastructure even after their military service.
The Agnipath scheme, introduced by the central government in 2022, aimed at short-term induction of personnel into the Army, Navy and Air Force, seeks to reduce the age profile within these services. Uttar Pradesh's new policy is in alignment with this central scheme, further facilitating the continued contribution of Agniveers.
This reservation move would provide Agniveers concrete opportunities to integrate into civilian roles within the state's security apparatus.
Khanna added that it not only recognised their service but would ensure that they continue contributing to the nation’s security infrastructure after their military stint. “The policy is expected to set a precedent and possibly influence other states to reassess their approaches towards reserving positions for former Agniveers,” said the UP Finance Minister.
The other major decisions taken at the cabinet meeting included Uttar Pradesh Bed & Breakfast (B&B) and Homestay Policy 2025 to boost religious and heritage tourism. Under this policy, residences with 1 to 6 rooms could be licensed for homestays.
Moreover, a district-level committee headed by the district magistrate will handle the licensing process.
Visitors can stay up to seven days at a time, with a longer stay requiring notification. Licence fees would range from Rs 500 to Rs 3500.
The scheme will be implemented in major religious and tourist cities like Ayodhya, Mathura-Vrindavan and Varanasi.
Annapurna Bhawans for ration distribution
To improve the Public Distribution System (PDS), the cabinet approved the construction of Annapurna Bhawans across all districts. These 484 sq. ft. buildings will be vehicle-accessible and allow ration dealers to sell additional food items.
So far, 3,524 buildings have been built in rural areas and another 2,000 are under construction. The target is to construct 75 buildings in each district annually. A budget of Rs 266 crore has been allocated.
Khanna said the funds would come from MGNREGA, MP/MLA funds, and development schemes like Bundelkhand and Purvanchal Funds.