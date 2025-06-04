11-year-old girl gangraped, killed in Bihar; five arrested

PATNA: Plucking a mango from a nearby orchard proved costly for an 11-year-old girl who was gang raped and subsequently killed by five youths in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident which tooj place on May 31, came to light on June 1 when the victim’s family lodged a formal complaint about the girl's disappearance of since the previous evening. Nanpur police station in Sitamarhi district registered a case and started investigation.

Amit Ranjan, Superintendent of Police (SP), Sitamarhi said that a special investigation team (SIT) was formed under leadership of deputy SP, Pupri to solve the case. During investigation it came to light that five youths had an altercation with the girl over plucking a mango from an orchard.

The youths brutally assaulted her, took her to a nearby under-construction building and raped her. During sexual assault, the girl’s condition deteriorated, and she died. Thereafter, the offenders hanged her body with the roof of the building to make it appear as a case of suicide.

The accused identified as Satyam Kumar, Ranvir Kumar, Harshvardhan Kumar, Ajit Kumar and Ravi Kumar, all residents of Chatgaura under Nanpur police station limits were arrested. During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime.