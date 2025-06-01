Bihar Dalit rape victim dies after being made to wait for hours in ambulance

PATNA: A nine-year-old Dalit girl from Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, who was raped and brutally attacked on May 26, died at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) on Sunday morning, amid allegations that she was left waiting in an ambulance for several hours before getting a bed.

She was brought to PMCH from Muzaffarpur-based SKMCH in a critical condition on Saturday.

Former Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan said the party would ensure justice for the victim's family. She also lashed out at state health minister Mangal Pandey over the deteriorating condition of premier hospitals like PMCH. “I demand Mangal Pandey’s resignation. He has no moral right to remain in office when the poor are being denied healthcare despite the state government's tall claims of improving infrastructure in government-run hospitals,” she said.

Rajesh Rathod, media in-charge of Congress, said that the rape victim had to wait in ambulance for several hours in the premises of the PMCH. "Her family members reached the PMCH at 11 am on Saturday. It took the hospital administration more than four hours to arrange a bed for her,” he added.

Bihar Congress president Rajesh Ram slammed the state government for its insensitivity towards women, citing the rising incidents of sexual assault. “The law-and-order machinery has completely collapsed in the state,” he said.

Sushil Kumar, senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Muzaffarpur district, said that the accused, identified as Rohit Sahni has already been arrested.

Muzaffarpur residents alleged that the accused Rohit Sahani had earlier committed the same offence with another 12-year-old girl at the village and attempted to kill her. However, she had survived in the incident.

Meanwhile, the Muzaffarpur unit of the Congress staged a protest at Saraiyaganj Tower Chowk, condemning the incident and threatening to intensify their agitation. Party members alleged that three cases of rape have been reported in the district in recent days.