Airspace can’t be used as retaliatory tool, civilian flights not to be targetted

NEW DELHI: Airspace must never be weaponised in conflicts, and civilian aircraft should never become casualties—deliberate or accidental—of military operations, said Nick Careen, Senior Vice President of Operations & Security at the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Speaking at the IATA Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, Careen said that governments worldwide are working together to enhance coordination and establish clear global protocols to protect civil aviation in conflict zones.

“Governments must step up, enhance intelligence-sharing, and establish clearer global protocols to prevent such tragedies and safeguard civilian aviation,” Careen said.

Citing rising threats to flight safety, Careen said, “There needs to be a better balance between connectivity and geopolitical issues that always puts national security and international law in the forefront. Instead, we see airspace used as a retaliatory tool.”

The fallout from global conflicts is already hitting the aviation sector hard. In 2023, two civilian aircraft were shot down in Kazakhstan and Sudan, claiming 38 lives. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war continues to disrupt European airspace, with up to 2,000 flights being rerouted or cancelled on an average summer day due to closed Ukrainian airspace and sanctions on Russia. That’s about 6% of total daily network traffic, Careen noted. Another 1,500 flights are rerouted daily to avoid restricted airspace, causing logistical chaos and increased fuel consumption.