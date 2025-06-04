BJP slams Rahul Gandhi over ‘Narender, surrender’ swipe, calls him ‘self-styled supreme leader’

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Wednesday accused Rahul Gandhi of insulting the armed forces with his "surrender" barb at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that it amounted to undermining the success of Operation Sindoor.

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said the Congress leader has surpassed even the Pakistani army chief, its prime minister and terrorist masterminds based there in speaking in support of the neighbouring country, and alleged that his jibes reflect a sick and dangerous mindset.

Citing a string of historical developments on the Congress watch, from Pakistan occupying part of Indian territory to Gandhi himself lamenting the western indifference to alleged democratic slide in India under the Modi government, he said history is full of such stories of surrender from the Nehru-Gandhi family and lauded Prime Minister Modi as the "lion of mother India".

He noted controversial comments of various leaders of opposition INDIA bloc, which met on Tuesday and demanded a special session of Parliament following Operation Sindoor, and claimed it has been unmasked.

"INDIA is in their name but Pakistan is in their heart," he added.

If the Congress leader made these remarks on his own, then it raises a serious question over his loyalty, he said, adding that Gandhi should consider changing advisers if they were behind it.

Trivedi also called Rahul a “self-proclaimed, self-styled, supreme leader.”

“By making extremely cheap, low-level statements, the self-proclaimed, self-styled, supreme leader, the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, showed the world that even after becoming the LoP, he lacked the seriousness and maturity that the post requires,” Trivedi said.

He also criticised Gandhi for comparing the army’s valour and the officers’ brief on Operation Sindoor’s success with surrender. “It showed how sick and dangerous his mentality had become,” the BJP MP added.