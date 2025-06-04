Clerics urge Muslim community to follow government guidelines for Eid sacrifice

NEW DELHI: Ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, Muslim clerics on Wednesday urged members of the community to strictly follow the government guidelines while performing sacrifice and avoid sharing pictures of slaughtered animals on social media.

In his message to Muslims, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind President Maulana Arshad Madani said that there is no substitute for sacrifice in Islam as it is a religious duty.

A person on whom sacrifice is obligatory must perform this obligation, he said.

However, Madani said that in view of the current situation, it is important that Muslims take precautionary measures on their own and avoid advertising and sharing of pictures of slaughtered animals on social media.

The Shahi Imam of the Jama Masjid, Delhi urged the Muslim community to refrain from performing animal sacrifices in open areas or on the streets.

The festival is to be celebrated on June 7.

Jamiat President Madani also urged Muslims to strictly follow the government guidelines while performing sacrifice, avoid the sacrifice of prohibited animals.

He also said that if mischievous elements, at any place, prevent the sacrifice of a black animal (buffalo) also, influential people should take the administration into confidence, and then sacrifice should be offered.

"If, however, there is no way to fulfil this religious obligation, then a sacrifice should be offered in a nearby place where there is no difficulty," he said.