Errol Musk visits, offers prayers Ayodhya’s Ram temple; hails India as 'wonderful place'

LUCKNOW: On the second day of the ongoing consecration ceremony of Lord Ram in his Darbar in Ayodhya, Errol Musk, the South Africa-based businessman and father of billionaire Elon Musk, visited the newly-built Ram temple, taking darshan of Ram Lalla at the Ramjanmabhoomi complex on Wednesday.
Musk later visited Hanumangarhi temple to pay obeisance to Lord Hanuman.
The Uttar Pradesh government accorded state guest status to the visiting dignitary. Musk, who has been in India since Sunday, June 1, arrived at Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya from Delhi in a private jet. He was accompanied by 16 persons, including his daughter Alexandra Musk and motivational speaker Vivek Bindra.
Musk is Global Advisor to Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd, a Haryana-based firm. He was accompanied by Servotech Managing Director Raman Bhatia during his Ayodhya trip.
Attired in a kurta-pyjama with a saffron scarf around his neck, Musk drove straight to the Ram temple from the airport. He spent about an hour there, taking darshan and offering puja to Lord Ram. From the Ram temple, he went to Hanumangarhi temple and stayed there for 40 minutes, instead of the 15 minutes planned earlier.
A three-layer security arrangement was in place, and the route through which Musk travelled was monitored through drones and CCTV cameras.
Errol Musk came to India on a business trip and will remain here until June 6. His visit is focused on accelerating India's green technology and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure development, a sector where Servotech is a leading innovator.
Musk’s visit comes two months after his wife Maye Musk visited Mumbai, where she attended the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) event.
During his visit to the Hanumangarhi temple, Mahant Sanjay Das, the national president of Sankat Mochan Seva and successor of Dharma Samrat Mahant Gyan Das, told Errol Musk about the significance of the Hanumangarhi Fort and the story of Lord Hanuman believed to be present there in person. Mahant Sanjay Das said that on the orders of Lord Shri Ram, Lord Hanuman resides in Hanumangarhi in person and works for the protection and welfare of Ram devotees.
Earlier, while coming out of the airport, Errol Musk said, “India is a wonderful place. As many people as possible should come to India.”
After offering puja parikrama for half an hour in Hanumangarhi, Errol Musk left for Delhi.