Errol Musk visits, offers prayers Ayodhya’s Ram temple; hails India as 'wonderful place'

LUCKNOW: On the second day of the ongoing consecration ceremony of Lord Ram in his Darbar in Ayodhya, Errol Musk, the South Africa-based businessman and father of billionaire Elon Musk, visited the newly-built Ram temple, taking darshan of Ram Lalla at the Ramjanmabhoomi complex on Wednesday.

Musk later visited Hanumangarhi temple to pay obeisance to Lord Hanuman.

The Uttar Pradesh government accorded state guest status to the visiting dignitary. Musk, who has been in India since Sunday, June 1, arrived at Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya from Delhi in a private jet. He was accompanied by 16 persons, including his daughter Alexandra Musk and motivational speaker Vivek Bindra.

Musk is Global Advisor to Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd, a Haryana-based firm. He was accompanied by Servotech Managing Director Raman Bhatia during his Ayodhya trip.

Attired in a kurta-pyjama with a saffron scarf around his neck, Musk drove straight to the Ram temple from the airport. He spent about an hour there, taking darshan and offering puja to Lord Ram. From the Ram temple, he went to Hanumangarhi temple and stayed there for 40 minutes, instead of the 15 minutes planned earlier.

A three-layer security arrangement was in place, and the route through which Musk travelled was monitored through drones and CCTV cameras.