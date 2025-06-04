Government expected to move impeachment motion on judge in monsoon session

NEW DELHI: The Modi government is expected to move an impeachment motion against Justice Yashwant Varma of the Allahabad High Court’s during the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament, scheduled to begin between late June and mid-July.

According to sources, senior BJP leaders have held several meetings in preparations for the proceedings against Justice Varma, in connection with a cash recovery case.

On Tuesday, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda met with Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar. Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has also reportedly discussed the matter with Shah. Recently, Shah met with President Droupadi Murmu, although no official statement on the meeting has been released.

Meanwhile, a source said that “the processes before tabling the motion are being completed.”