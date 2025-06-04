Government expected to move impeachment motion on judge in monsoon session

NEW DELHI: The Modi government is expected to move an impeachment motion against Justice Yashwant Varma of the Allahabad High Court’s during the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament, scheduled to begin between late June and mid-July.
According to sources, senior BJP leaders have held several meetings in preparations for the proceedings against Justice Varma, in connection with a cash recovery case.
On Tuesday, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda met with Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar. Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has also reportedly discussed the matter with Shah. Recently, Shah met with President Droupadi Murmu, although no official statement on the meeting has been released.
Meanwhile, a source said that “the processes before tabling the motion are being completed.”
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has also understood to have started discussions with all political parties to build a consensus on the matter, the sources said.
“The Centre is hopeful of getting all parties’ support on the motion to impeach Varma. He has not yet resigned in spite of a Supreme Court-appointed three-member committee submitting its report,” remarked another source.
It has been learnt that Meghwal may move the impeachment motion, which would be needed to be passed in both Houses of Parliament with a two-thirds majority. “Without the support of Opposition, the Centre wouldn’t succeed in bringing impeachment. Consultations with other parties are likely to begin soon,” said another source.
100 MPs in LS, 50 in RS
As per set norms, the support of at least 100 lawmakers in the Lok Sabha and 50 in the Rajya Sabha is needed to table the motion. Then it needs a two-thirds majority in both Houses of Parliament.