India, Australia strengthen defence ties and mark 5 years of strategic partnership

NEW DELHI: Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles on Wednesday strongly condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam and expressed solidarity with India in the fight against terrorism.

Marles, who is on an official visit to India from June 3 to 4, held a bilateral meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi. The two leaders discussed regional security, defence cooperation, and measures to jointly counter terrorism.

The Ministry of Defence in a statement said, "Defence Minister highlighted India's right to respond in self-defence against cross-border terrorism and described New Delhi's actions against Pakistan as measured, non-escalatory, proportionate and responsible. The two sides agreed to work together to combat terrorism in all its forms.", MoD added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and visiting Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles welcomed the signing of the Australia-India Joint Research Project and agreed to intensify and diversify collaboration in the defence industry.