India can talk to Pakistan if it acts against terror, says Tharoor

NEW DELHI: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has said that India can talk to Islamabad if it takes significant action against terror infrastructure that is visible in the country. Tharoor, who is leading an all-party parliamentary delegation to Brazil, said the problem in holding talks with Pakistan is not the language but finding a common vision for decency and peace,

He said that his team successfully conveyed India’s message against terrorism to Latin American countries, including to those who may have had some misunderstandings.

“This is what we keep telling our interlocutors. If Pakistan is as innocent as it claims to be, why does it give safe haven to terrorists? Why are they able to live peacefully, to conduct training camps... and radicalise people, to equip arms and get people to practice their arms and Kalashnikovs,” he said.

“You crack down on this infrastructure of terrorism that is visible everywhere in your country. Then, of course, we can talk. We can talk to them in Hindustani. We can talk to them in Punjabi. We can talk to them in English. There is no problem in finding common ground with Pakistan. The problem is finding a common vision for decency, for peace. We want to be left in peace, to grow and develop. They don’t want to leave us alone. They want to harass us,” he said.

The Tharoor-led delegation will head to Washington from Brazil. On a question on the delegation’s expectations from Washington visit, Tharoor said, “It is going to be a challenging visit. We have a lot of different kinds of audiences. Judging by some of the information floating around, we get some interesting and perhaps challenging questions, which we will be very happy to answer.”