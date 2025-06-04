Joy and pride laced with anxiety grip Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's family ahead of his space sojourn

LUCKNOW: The excitement is palpable at a modest home in the city of Nawabs as Indian Air Force (IAF) Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, 39, prepares to join Axiom Space's fourth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station, set to launch on June 10 from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.

The launch has been postponed to June 10 due to ongoing pre-flight quarantine protocols and operational adjustments. The mission, part of Axiom Space’s Ax-4 programme, was initially set for May 29 and later rescheduled to June 8 before being pushed back again.

Emotions are high as Group Captain Shukla's parents and elder sister in Lucknow share their happiness and hope tinged with a little anxiety about his upcoming celestial sojourn.

A proud father, Shambhu Dayal Shukla is praying for the successful completion of the 14-day space mission to the International Space Station (ISS). “Shubhanshu calls us up daily to check our well-being and to make us feel comfortable before his space voyage,” he adds.

Shubhanshu has been undergoing rigorous training for a year-and-a-half and has not met his family during this period.

Discussing his childhood and dedication, a deep emotional current runs through the home ahead of Shubhanshu’s mission. Mother Asha Shukla's eyes well up several times while speaking about her son’s extraordinary journey. “I take pride in the fact that he has been chosen for the mission, but am also deeply anxious,” she says. She adds that Shubhanshu has always been determined and diligent, but as a mother, she can’t stop worrying. “He’s going into space. Every day I pray for his safe return," she says while making efforts to remain composed.