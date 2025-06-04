Joy and pride laced with anxiety grip Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's family ahead of his space sojourn

LUCKNOW: The excitement is palpable at a modest home in the city of Nawabs as Indian Air Force (IAF) Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, 39, prepares to join Axiom Space's fourth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station, set to launch on June 10 from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.
The launch has been postponed to June 10 due to ongoing pre-flight quarantine protocols and operational adjustments. The mission, part of Axiom Space’s Ax-4 programme, was initially set for May 29 and later rescheduled to June 8 before being pushed back again.
Emotions are high as Group Captain Shukla's parents and elder sister in Lucknow share their happiness and hope tinged with a little anxiety about his upcoming celestial sojourn.
A proud father, Shambhu Dayal Shukla is praying for the successful completion of the 14-day space mission to the International Space Station (ISS). “Shubhanshu calls us up daily to check our well-being and to make us feel comfortable before his space voyage,” he adds.
Shubhanshu has been undergoing rigorous training for a year-and-a-half and has not met his family during this period.
Discussing his childhood and dedication, a deep emotional current runs through the home ahead of Shubhanshu’s mission. Mother Asha Shukla's eyes well up several times while speaking about her son’s extraordinary journey. “I take pride in the fact that he has been chosen for the mission, but am also deeply anxious,” she says. She adds that Shubhanshu has always been determined and diligent, but as a mother, she can’t stop worrying. “He’s going into space. Every day I pray for his safe return," she says while making efforts to remain composed.
His father, a retired government employee, recalls Shubhanshu’s early years. “He was always quiet, deeply thoughtful and focused. He didn’t even let us know that he applied for NDA. One day he came and told us he had cleared everything—written, SSB, medical. That’s how he has always been: silently determined," says SD Shukla.
Shubhanshu’s elder sister, Shuchi Mishra, describes their bond as a lifelong friendship during the thick and thin of life. “We used to have fights over small things like other siblings, but we could never stay angry with each other. He always had big dreams and also the diligence to pursue it relentlessly. Even as a child, he stood apart—disciplined and driven. His presence always gave us strength,” says Shuchi. “Now that he is going so far, I feel both proud and emotional," she adds.
Shuchi shares that Shubhanshu, the youngest of three siblings along with her and another sister Nidhi, had always been fascinated by the speed and sound of aircraft. “In his childhood, he used to speak of his dream to fly, but, of course, who knew that how quickly he would embrace his dream. As an Indian and as his sister, it’s a very proud moment for me as my brother is carrying the hopes and blessings of a billion Indians," Shuchi adds.
Shukla, having completed his schooling at City Montessori School in Lucknow, applied for and cleared the examination to enter the National Defence Academy after getting inspired by the Kargil conflict in 1999. He completed his military training and earned a degree of Bachelor of Science in Computer Sciences from the NDA in 2005.
He joined the Indian Air Force (IAF) as a fighter pilot on June 17, 2006, after clearing the NDA exam. Over nearly two decades, he has logged over 2,000 flying hours on several frontline aircraft, including the Sukhoi-30 MKI, MiG-21, MiG-29, Jaguar, Hawk, Dornier, and An-32.