Mother, lover held in horrific gang-rape of minor daughter in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand police have arrested a former office-bearer of the BJP Mahila Morcha and her lover on charges of facilitating the repeated gang-rape of her minor daughter. The woman is accused of allegedly orchestrating the brutalisation of her own child with her lover and his friend on multiple occasions.

According to police sources, the accused woman, who had previously served as a BJP Mahila Morcha official, was living separately from her husband following a domestic dispute. While her son remained with his father, she took her daughter with her and subsequently began living with her lover, Sumit Patwal.

The horrific ordeal came to light when the minor daughter visited her father. Observing her withdrawn and dejected state, the father initiated a conversation, during which the girl recounted her harrowing experience. On Tuesday evening, the distressed father brought his daughter to the Ranipur police station to lodge a complaint.

The father's complaint alleges that in January, his wife took their daughter on the pretext of an outing in a car, accompanied by her lover Sumit Patwal and his friend Shubham, towards the BHEL Stadium area. There, after consuming alcohol, the two men allegedly gang-raped the minor daughter with the consent of her mother. Preliminary police investigation has further revealed that the child was also subjected to similar gang-rapes in hotels located in Agra, Vrindavan, and Haridwar. The daughter was allegedly threatened with the murder of both herself and her father if she disclosed the abuse to anyone.