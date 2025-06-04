Nation

Nine killed, two injured as truck overturns on van in MP's Jhabua

The accident took place at around 2.30 am when the victims, belonging to the same family, were returning from a marriage function, the police said.
People at the accident site where a trailer overturned on a van after losing control, killing 9 out of the 11 people travelling in the van, in Jhabua, Wednesday, June 4, 2025
People at the accident site where a trailer overturned on a van after losing control, killing 9 out of the 11 people travelling in the van, in Jhabua, Wednesday, June 4, 2025
JHABUA: Nine persons were killed and two others injured after a cement-laden trailer truck overturned on a van in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district in the wee hours of Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place at around 2.30 am when the victims, belonging to the same family, were returning from a marriage function, they said.

The truck was crossing an under-construction rail over-bridge (ROB) through a temporary road near Sanjeli railway crossing under Meghnagar tehsil area when it lost balance and overturned on a van, Jhabua Superintendent of Police Padmavilochan Shukla told PTI.

Nine persons were killed and two others injured in the accident, he said.

