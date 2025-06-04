Nitin Gadkari pitches 'elevated double-decker bus' system to unclog Dehradun's traffic

DEHRADUN: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on Tuesday proposed an innovative solution to alleviate the burgeoning traffic congestion in Uttarakhand's capital, Dehradun.

Gadkari mooted the idea of an "elevated double-decker bus" system, urging Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to submit a formal proposal for its implementation.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the Convocation Ceremony of Graphic Era Deemed University.

Recounting his recent experience, Gadkari highlighted the severity of the traffic problem in Dehradun. "Whenever I visit Uttarakhand or Dehradun, I usually travel by aeroplane or helicopter. However, this time I came by car, and it became clear to me that traffic congestion in Doon is a very significant issue," the Union Minister stated.

He added that Dr. Kamal Ghansala, the founder president of Graphic Era Group, had also brought this pressing concern to his attention.

Inspired by the challenge, Gadkari shared his vision for a unique parallel transport system. "In this situation, I have a dream, and I will urge CM Dhami to send a proposal. I will ensure the initiation of a double-decker bus system that runs in the air for Dehradun," Gadkari announced to an attentive audience.

He elaborated on the potential capacity of such a system, explaining, "In this elevated double-decker bus, 125 to 150 people will be able to travel from one point to another, elevated above the existing roads."