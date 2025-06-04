Nitin Gadkari pitches 'elevated double-decker bus' system to unclog Dehradun's traffic

DEHRADUN: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on Tuesday proposed an innovative solution to alleviate the burgeoning traffic congestion in Uttarakhand's capital, Dehradun.
Gadkari mooted the idea of an "elevated double-decker bus" system, urging Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to submit a formal proposal for its implementation.
He was speaking as the chief guest at the Convocation Ceremony of Graphic Era Deemed University.
Recounting his recent experience, Gadkari highlighted the severity of the traffic problem in Dehradun. "Whenever I visit Uttarakhand or Dehradun, I usually travel by aeroplane or helicopter. However, this time I came by car, and it became clear to me that traffic congestion in Doon is a very significant issue," the Union Minister stated.
He added that Dr. Kamal Ghansala, the founder president of Graphic Era Group, had also brought this pressing concern to his attention.
Inspired by the challenge, Gadkari shared his vision for a unique parallel transport system. "In this situation, I have a dream, and I will urge CM Dhami to send a proposal. I will ensure the initiation of a double-decker bus system that runs in the air for Dehradun," Gadkari announced to an attentive audience.
He elaborated on the potential capacity of such a system, explaining, "In this elevated double-decker bus, 125 to 150 people will be able to travel from one point to another, elevated above the existing roads."
The Minister emphasised his belief in finding solutions, asserting, "Everything is possible; we just need to understand the problems." Beyond the specifics of urban transport, Gadkari delved into broader principles of governance and societal progress.
He observed that while some individuals possess the ability to transform adversity into opportunity, others tend to convert opportunities into challenges.
"Knowledge is extremely vital," he remarked, acknowledging the abundance of knowledgeable individuals in India, including many competent officers within the government.
However, he lamented a lack of decisive action. "There are many excellent officers in the government, but they do not make decisions. So, what is the use of such goodness?" he questioned, underscoring the need for proactive leadership.
The Union Minister further advocated for a robust system of accountability in public service. "In our country, financial audits are conducted, but there should also be a performance audit," Gadkari asserted.
He went on to suggest stringent measures for non-performing personnel, stating, "Those officers or employees who do not perform their responsibilities well should be relieved of their duties."
Gadkari linked this approach to national development, concluding that such reforms would contribute to the country's economic growth and, consequently, elevate the "happy human index" or overall well-being of the populace in the coming years.