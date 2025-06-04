PM Modi emphasises on strength of indigenous weapons in Council of Ministers meeting

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asserted that indigenous weapons proved their might in Operation Sindoor and showed that they are second to none, as he chaired a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers, according to sources.

He said 'Make in India' defence weapons and platforms will be a priority for the government, the sources said.

Modi asked his Council of Ministers to aim high and work in overdrive to achieve the goals at the meeting, where a presentation on Operation Sindoor was held.

It was also highlighted that Pakistan itself has acknowledged the extensive damage inflicted on it during the operation, the sources said.

A presentation was also made on the standout achievements of different ministries, and they are likely to fan out to the masses to highlight their five main successes during the celebrations of the Modi government's first anniversary in its third term from June 9.

This was the first Union Council of Ministers meeting after Operation Sindoor.

The sources said condolences were also expressed at the meeting for the victims of the Bengaluru stampede incident