PM to inaugurate Kashmir railway project on Friday

SRINAGAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 272 km-long Kashmir Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail project, connecting the land-locked Valley with the country’s rail network, on June 6. This marks his first visit to Jammu & Kashmir after ‘Operation Sindoor’.
“History in the making… Just 3 days to go! The mighty #ChenabBridge, the world’s highest railway bridge, stands tall in #JammuandKashmir. Part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL). Built to withstand nature’s toughest tests. PM Sh @narendramodi to inaugurate the #ChenabBridge on 6th June 2025. A proud symbol of New India’s strength and vision!,” Union MoS PMO Jitendra Singh posted on X.
After inaugurating the Chenab bridge, the PM would travel by train to Katra, sources said.They said the PM will also visit India’s first cable-stayed bridge over Anji Khad.
He will flag off the Vande Bharat train from Katra to Baramulla (north Kashmir) and another from Baramulla to Katra, they added.
The launch of the train service by the PM was scheduled for April 19 but was postponed owing to bad weather conditions.
PM Modi will then address a public rally at the Sports Ground, Katra, which is the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi.
Since it will be his first public rally after May 7 ‘Operation Sindoor’, PM Modi is expected to talk in detail about the operation launched to avenge April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 lives were lost.
The launch of the train service will end 70 years of wait for direct train to Kashmir. Currently, train services are operational between Sangaldan to Baramulla in the Valley and from Katra to across India.
Due to security concerns, the trains would have to halt at Katra railway station and passengers would have to deboard there (whether coming from outside Kashmir or from Valley) and board another train for their onward journey.
The Vande Bharat train plying in Kashmir has been designed as per weather condition of the region. Due to security concerns, trains would operate only during daytime on the Kashmir route as security deployments are withdrawn in the evening.
The work on 272-km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail project, entailing a cost of Rs 41,000, was started in 2005-06.
The USBRL project involves 38 tunnels (combined length of 119Km). The longest tunnel (T-49) has a length of 12.76 km and is the country’s longest transportation tunnel.