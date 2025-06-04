PM to inaugurate Kashmir railway project on Friday

SRINAGAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 272 km-long Kashmir Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail project, connecting the land-locked Valley with the country’s rail network, on June 6. This marks his first visit to Jammu & Kashmir after ‘Operation Sindoor’.

“History in the making… Just 3 days to go! The mighty #ChenabBridge, the world’s highest railway bridge, stands tall in #JammuandKashmir. Part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL). Built to withstand nature’s toughest tests. PM Sh @narendramodi to inaugurate the #ChenabBridge on 6th June 2025. A proud symbol of New India’s strength and vision!,” Union MoS PMO Jitendra Singh posted on X.

After inaugurating the Chenab bridge, the PM would travel by train to Katra, sources said.They said the PM will also visit India’s first cable-stayed bridge over Anji Khad.

He will flag off the Vande Bharat train from Katra to Baramulla (north Kashmir) and another from Baramulla to Katra, they added.

The launch of the train service by the PM was scheduled for April 19 but was postponed owing to bad weather conditions.

PM Modi will then address a public rally at the Sports Ground, Katra, which is the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi.

Since it will be his first public rally after May 7 ‘Operation Sindoor’, PM Modi is expected to talk in detail about the operation launched to avenge April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 lives were lost.