Probe ordered after five patients die at Odisha hospital due to alleged medical negligence

KORAPUT: Two investigations were ordered after five patients died due to alleged negligence at the state-run Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital in Odisha's Koraput, officials said on Wednesday.

Two men and three women died on Tuesday night within a short period.

Their families alleged that they were administered injections, following which the patients died.

The deceased persons were identified as Shukra Majhi, Rukuni Pentia, Phulmati Majhi, Bhagaban Parija and Bati Khara.

SLNMCH's superintendent Susanta Kumar Sahu said a departmental inquiry has been ordered.

"We have convened a meeting of all departmental heads. The patients who died on Tuesday night were admitted to the hospital in a critical condition. Prima facie, the deaths seem not to have been caused by any wrong injection. However, we will inquire into the allegations," he said.

Sahu said the patients in the ICU were in a serious condition and were administered the injection to control their dropping blood pressure.