Punjab YouTuber Jasbir Singh arrested on charges of ‘spying’ for Pakistan; has links with Jyoti Malhotra

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested Youtuber Jasbir Singh for allegedly spying Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) of Pakistan, following the arrest of . Jasbir, resident of Mahlan village in Rupnagar district, runs a Youtube channel named Jaan Mahal.
The State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) in Mohali has, till now, arrested over a dozen individuals, including two Youtubers, for their alleged involvement in espionage for a terror-backed Pakistani network. In May 2025, Jyoti Malhotra, a Haryana-based YouTuber, was arrested by Haryana police for spying.
Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav posted on X (formerly Twitter), saying, “Acting swiftly on actionable intelligence, SSOC Mohali has unearthed a critical espionage network linked to Jasbir Singh, a resident of Village Mahlan, Rupnagar.”
According to official sources, Jasbir Singh has been found in close association with PIO (Person of Indian Origin) Shakir, also known as Jutt Randhawa—suspected of being part of a terror-backed espionage ring.
He also maintained contact with previously arrested on charges of spying, and with Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, a Pakistani national and expelled official from the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi.
Investigators revealed that Jasbir Singh had attended the Pakistan National Day event in Delhi on the invitation of Danish. During this event, he reportedly met several Pakistani Army officers and vloggers. Notably, Singh had visited Pakistan on three separate occasions—once each in 2020, 2021, and 2024.
Forensic analysis of Singh’s electronic devices has uncovered multiple Pakistan-based phone numbers, which are now under detailed examination. Officials believe these contacts could provide deeper insight into the network’s operations and international linkages.
Following the arrest of Jyoti Malhotra, Singh allegedly made attempts to delete his communication history with the accused PIOs in an effort to evade detection.
A formal FIR has been registered at the SSOC Police Station in Mohali. An invesigation is underway.