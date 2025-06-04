Punjab YouTuber Jasbir Singh arrested on charges of ‘spying’ for Pakistan; has links with Jyoti Malhotra

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested Youtuber Jasbir Singh for allegedly spying Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) of Pakistan, following the arrest of . Jasbir, resident of Mahlan village in Rupnagar district, runs a Youtube channel named Jaan Mahal.

The State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) in Mohali has, till now, arrested over a dozen individuals, including two Youtubers, for their alleged involvement in espionage for a terror-backed Pakistani network. In May 2025, Jyoti Malhotra, a Haryana-based YouTuber, was arrested by Haryana police for spying.

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav posted on X (formerly Twitter), saying, “Acting swiftly on actionable intelligence, SSOC Mohali has unearthed a critical espionage network linked to Jasbir Singh, a resident of Village Mahlan, Rupnagar.”