Quad foreign ministers to meet ahead of summit

NEW DELHI: New Delhi is set to host a meeting of the foreign ministers from Quad nations—India, Australia, Japan, and the US—between late June and early July, sources said. The meeting will be attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong Japan’s Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and the Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

“The dates are on the works for the meet of foreign ministers of Quad. The window is between late June end and first week of July,” sources said.

The timing of the meeting is seen as crucial, as it will lay the groundwork for the upcoming Quad summit scheduled to be held in India later this year.

The summit is expected to be a major diplomatic event, with Donald Trump slated to visit India as part of the proceedings. His visit, if confirmed, will mark a significant moment in India-US relations and is likely to draw global attention, given the evolving geopolitical landscape in the Indo-Pacific.