SC agrees to hear plea by two journalists alleging assault by MP police for reporting sand mafia

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought response from the Madhya Pradesh government on a plea filed by two journalists, who have alleged that they were beaten up in a police station in the state for reporting on sand mafia.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and Satish Chandra Sharma agreed to hear the plea filed by journalists Shashikant Goyal and Amarkant Singh Chouhan, and issued notice to Madhya Pradesh seeking its response.

The counsel appearing for the petitioners urged the bench that interim protection from arrest be granted to the petitioners.

"Let the other side respond. Let the facts be brought by the state also," the bench said.

It issued notice on the plea and posted it for hearing on June 9.