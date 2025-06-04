SCR achieves highest-ever May freight loading

HYDERABAD: South Central Railway (SCR) recorded 12.832 million tonnes (MTs) of freight loading in May 2025. This is the highest ever for the month in any financial year. The previous best was 12.418 MTs of originating loading achieved during May 2024. The freight loading has witnessed 3% growth compared to the last year.

According to a press statement on Tuesday, the freight loading registered up to May in the current financial year is 25.194 MTs, which is also the highest ever freight loading for the corresponding period in any financial year. The previous best was 24.060 MTs, registered in the same period of the previous financial year.

It was stated that the loading performance was mainly possible due to the vigorous increase in loading of coal, iron ore and cement commodities. During May, the coal loading was 6.472 MTs against 6.280 MTs registered in May 2024. The cement loading was 3.306 MTs against 3.100 MTs registered in May 2024.

Similarly, iron ore loading was 0.732 MTs against 0.570 MTs registered in May last year. The freight loading contributed by raw materials for steel plants, food grains, fertilizers, POL, containers and other goods in May 2025 was 2.322 MTs.