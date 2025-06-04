Search for missing Lt Col, five others continues after Sikkim landslide; army battles weather, terrain in rescue ops

GUWAHATI: The Army on Wednesday said there was still no trace of six individuals, including a Lieutenant Colonel, reported missing after a major landslide in Sikkim.

The landslide had struck a military camp at Chaten in North Sikkim on Sunday night. "Search operations continue with urgency to locate the six individuals. The missing persons include Lieutenant Colonel Pritpal Singh Sandhu, Subedar Dharamveer, Naik Sunilal Muchahary, Sepoy Sainudheen PK, Squadron Leader Aarti Sandhu (Retd), wife of Lieutenant Colonel Sandhu, and their daughter Miss Amayra Sandhu," a defence ministry statement said.

Three personnel had lost their lives in the incident while four others were rescued. The four had sustained minor injuries.The Army has deployed specialised teams and engineering equipment in the search and rescue operations.

However, the ongoing efforts have been significantly hampered by extremely bad weather, unstable ground, and the challenging high-altitude terrain. The statement also said that the Indian Army was working relentlessly under extreme weather and hazardous terrain conditions to assist local residents and stranded tourists.

"Lachen village, the main hub for tourism in the region, has been completely cut off. The Army has established foot connectivity to the village and reached out to 113 stranded tourists, who will be evacuated soon. On 03 June 2025, 30 tourists, including some foreign nationals, were successfully airlifted by military helicopters," the statement further stated.