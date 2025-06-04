Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang holds high-level meeting to take stock of situation in landslide-hit Mangan

GANGTOK: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday held a high-level meeting with senior state government officials to take stock of the situation in landslide-hit Mangan district.

Three army personnel were killed and six soldiers went missing after a landslide hit a military camp at Chaten.

Several others were also injured.

The landslide, which occurred at 7 pm on Sunday near Lachen town in Mangan district, was triggered by heavy rainfall in the area.

"Today, I convened a high-level meeting with the chief secretary and senior officials from the Planning and Land & Revenue Departments to take stock of the concerning situation in Mangan district," he said in a social media post.

"What is unfolding is truly heartbreaking. Our people are facing immense hardship due to this natural calamity and my heart goes out to every family affected," he said referring to large-scale destruction of road infrastructure due to landslides triggered by heavy rain in Mangan district.

The chief minister said that he has directed all departments to act swiftly and in close coordination with the NDRF, SDRF, BRO, TAAS, and other agencies concerned to ensure that rescue and relief operations are carried out without delay.

"Every possible effort is being made to reach those in need," he said.

Tamang urged all residents and tourists not to panic as the state government is doing everything within its power to manage the situation and protect lives.

"We are with you at every step, and we will not rest until safety and normalcy are restored," he said, while appealing for unity, strength, and cooperation from everyone.

"Let us stand together as one family, and we will overcome this challenge with courage and compassion," he said.

The state government has already declared the damage caused by incessant rainfall in Mangan district since May 28 as a "disaster" under Section 22(2)(b) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, according to an official statement.

The declaration was issued by the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA) and the Land Revenue and Disaster Management Department.