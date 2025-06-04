Study on healthcare in space, Ax-4 astronauts to conduct 60 global experiments

BENGALURU: Besides 60 experiments, the chosen four astronauts for the Axiom-4 Mission (Ax-4) are also working to lay the path for future scientists to conduct missions without any concern over healthcare.

ISRO astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who is also the mission pilot, will conduct seven Indian experiments, including studies on stem cells and crop seeds. The commander and director of the human spaceflight Ax-4, Peggy Whitson, said she is looking forward to see the impact of research of diabetes in space and the slow growth of cancer cells.

During an interaction with the media on Tuesday, ahead of the launch of the 14-days mission scheduled to launch on June 10, 2025, Whitson said, “We are excited to test the use of insulin in space. At present, if one is diabetic, they are disqualified for space research as there is no knowledge of how the body will react in space. But with proper technology to monitor it and with research, we will be able to open the space doors for a lot more people.”

The exploration will conduct 60 scientific studies and activities from 31 countries, including the US, India, Poland, Hungary, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Nigeria, UAE and others. These studies are aimed at enhancing global knowledge in human research, use of artificial intelligence tools in space, biological and material research and the capabilities of humans in space, the astronauts said.