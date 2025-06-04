Study on healthcare in space, Ax-4 astronauts to conduct 60 global experiments

BENGALURU: Besides 60 experiments, the chosen four astronauts for the Axiom-4 Mission (Ax-4) are also working to lay the path for future scientists to conduct missions without any concern over healthcare.
ISRO astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who is also the mission pilot, will conduct seven Indian experiments, including studies on stem cells and crop seeds. The commander and director of the human spaceflight Ax-4, Peggy Whitson, said she is looking forward to see the impact of research of diabetes in space and the slow growth of cancer cells.
During an interaction with the media on Tuesday, ahead of the launch of the 14-days mission scheduled to launch on June 10, 2025, Whitson said, “We are excited to test the use of insulin in space. At present, if one is diabetic, they are disqualified for space research as there is no knowledge of how the body will react in space. But with proper technology to monitor it and with research, we will be able to open the space doors for a lot more people.”
The exploration will conduct 60 scientific studies and activities from 31 countries, including the US, India, Poland, Hungary, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Nigeria, UAE and others. These studies are aimed at enhancing global knowledge in human research, use of artificial intelligence tools in space, biological and material research and the capabilities of humans in space, the astronauts said.
Project astronauts Slawosz Uznanski-Wisnieski from Poland and Tibor Kapu from Hungary will conduct studies on microorganisms, conditions of life in space and biodegradable polymers for future medicines. All four astronauts will also conduct live interactions with students and have live science demonstrations from the International Space Station (ISS).
The low-Earth Orbit mission, the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, will be launched by the Falcon-9 rocket, which will be docked onto the ISS by Shukla. He will be the first Indian to pilot the spacecraft. Rakesh Sharma was the first Indian in space in 1984, but had not piloted the mission craft.
Shukla said he is scheduled for live interaction with students, an Indian VIP and members from the academia and space industry to share knowledge and experience. He said the experiments and mission are important for the upcoming ISRO’s Gaganyaan and Antariksh Space Station missions. Also, Wisnieski will conduct live physics demonstrations and classes for students from the ISS. Kapu is slated to showcase solving Rubik’s cube puzzles in space.
On the training and the quarantine period, Shukla said, “I am confident of docking and the mission's success. When I was in the Indian Air Force, I was happy landing, now I have switched to happy splashing (landing in the ocean from the spacecraft). This is because we have undergone rigorous training -- theory and simulations, even though this is my first sortie to space.”
SWAN ONBOARD
The Ax-4 will also have a fifth on board - Joy. It is a swan toy. Shukla said that the toy has been chosen as it symbolises purity, power and Goddess Saraswathi -- the goddess of knowledge. Peggy said the animal (swan) is also a part of the name of the vehicle, which will be announced during the 14- days mission. At present, the vehicle's number is 213.
DIET, FOOD & ITEMS BEING CARRIED
On the special diet and food, Shukla said, his interactions with Rakesh Sharma and training helped understand what is required. But the favourites that he would carry onboard to the ISS include mango nectar, carrot halwa and moong dal halwa. “Apart from this, I am carrying a special item from Sharma, which I will share as a surprise with him later. I am also carrying some artifacts and cultural items from the National Institute of Design,” he said.
Wisnieski added that when in space, astronauts are directed to eat less salt as it affects the bones. That is the reason the focus is on spicy foods and some sweets.