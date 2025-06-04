SUV rams man in Noida, throws him in drain as social media fight turns ugly

Several men were injured in the attack and have been hospitalised. Among them is Saurabh Yadav, a student-turned-entrepreneur who recently left university to start a factory. He has suffered a fractured shoulder. Police have booked four men in connection with the case, which was registered at the Sector-24 police station. A special team has been formed to examine the videos and identify the remaining attackers.

“The clash began after a heated argument on Instagram escalated into a violent street fight. Saurabh, a resident of Sector 48 and the complainant in the case, told police that he and his brother were attacked without warning by a gang armed with sticks and stones,” Additional DCP Sumit Shuklasaid.

One graphic video shows around a dozen men taking turns to kick, punch, and throw bricks at a youth lying on the ground. Another shows a man running for his life as an SUV speeds towards him, narrowly missing him. Photos from the hospital, widely shared on social media, show injured men with torn clothes and gauze-wrapped faces.