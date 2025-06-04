Two more die as flood batters northeast; death toll rises to 49

GUWAHATI: Two more people died in Assam on Wednesday, taking the overall death toll due to floods and landslides in the northeast to 49. Officials said continuous heavy rain has affected over 6.7 lakh people across the region.

Of the total deaths, Assam accounts for 19, followed by 12 in Arunachal Pradesh, six each in Meghalaya and Mizoram, three in Sikkim, two in Tripura and one in Nagaland. The region has reported over 800 landslides so far, with Mizoram alone accounting for 675.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 6,79,423 people in 21 districts of the state have been affected. Cropland covering 14,977.99 hectares has been submerged. Over 1.57 lakh people have taken shelter in relief camps and distribution centres.

Southern Assam’s Sribhumi is the worst-hit area, where more than 2.31 lakh people are affected. Cachar, also in the south, and Nagaon in central Assam are among the worst-hit districts. Floodwaters have disrupted road, rail and ferry services in several parts of the state.

The Brahmaputra and several of its tributaries are flowing above the danger mark, leading to fresh inundation and damage to houses, roads and bridges.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “We stand together with them in these difficult times.” He added that the government was working on a war footing to provide necessary help to those affected.

Manipur is also battling floods caused by heavy rain and river breaches. Around 1.6 lakh people have been affected, mostly in the Imphal Valley. Landslides have hit several hill districts. Jiribam district, located in the valley, is also severely affected. District Magistrate Krishna Kumar visited various flood-hit areas on Wednesday to take stock of the situation.

In Mizoram, schools reopened after being shut for four days. Authorities have advised outsiders not to visit the state until June 13 due to ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts.

Floodwaters continue to trouble Arunachal Pradesh, where landslides struck several places. Officials said over 3,000 people in 23 districts have been affected. Vehicular movement remains disrupted in many areas.

The situation in Sikkim also remains critical due to constant rain and landslides. The Indian Air Force on Wednesday rescued 33 people, including two US nationals, from North Sikkim, the worst-affected area in the state.