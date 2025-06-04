Uttar Pradesh seeks 50 per cent share in central taxes: Arvind Panagariya

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh has demanded 50% share in central taxes, 16th Finance Commission Chairman Arvind Panagariya revealed here on Wednesday.

While interacting with media persons after the meeting CM Yogi Adityanath and with state government officials, Panagariya shared details saying that the CM had submitted a memorandum urging the Centre to raise Uttar Pradesh’s share in central taxes from 41% to 50%.

“The state has also sought a special DDA fund for targeted development schemes. The UP government presented its reform initiatives which were appreciated by the Commission. It also gave proposals to revise the weightage of key devolution criteria,” he said.

Further elaborating on Uttar Pradesh’s key demands, Panagariya said the state had proposed changes to the devolution formula—suggesting a reduction in the weightage for income distance (from 45% to 30%), geographical area (15% to 10%), demographic performance (12.5% to 7.5%), and forest cover (10% to 5%), while seeking increases in the weightage for population (15% to 22.5%) and tax collection effort (2.5% to 10%).