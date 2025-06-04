Uttarakhand launches comprehensive reverse migration survey

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government is set to conduct an unprecedented survey to gauge the impact of 'reverse migration' in the state, a phenomenon observed significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the first time, the Rural Development and Migration Prevention Commission will gather detailed data on the status of Uttarakhandis who returned from across India and abroad, focusing on their self-employment ventures and successes.

According to sources, "An estimated 4,000 plus individuals are believed to have returned during this period."

Formed in 2017 to tackle the persistent issue of outward migration from the state's hilly regions, the Commission initially surveyed Pauri district, revealing startling facts about deserted villages.

Subsequent surveys covered Pithoragarh, Tehri, Chamoli, and other districts.

The pandemic-induced lockdown witnessed a large-scale return of expatriate Uttarakhandis to their native villages. To encourage these returnees to stay, the state government launched self-employment schemes offering subsidies, which many embraced based on their experience.