Army launches motorcycle expedition Kumaon Quest to promote Agnipath scheme, women empowerment

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army on Thursday launched a motorcycle expedition that aims to promote the Agnipath scheme and women empowerment.
The Army in a statement said, "Lieutenant (Lt) General Anindya Sengupta, GOC-in-C, Central Command, Indian Army flagged off the motorcycle expedition "Kumaon Quest", aimed at engaging the youth, promoting women empowerment and border tourism in the Kumaon Hills."
The nine-day expedition led by a woman officer Lt Col Aditi Misra will navigate through the rugged and picturesque terrain of the Kumaon sector.
The expedition during its journey will undertake interactive sessions with NCC cadets offering career guidance and insight in Army way of life, felicitation ceremonies to honour Veer Naris and war veterans in the remote regions of Pithoragarh and Didihat, promote border and adventure tourism thereby supporting economic development in remote and rural areas.
The expedition is being conducted in collaboration with Hero MotoCorp Ltd., aimed at fostering national pride and social outreach.
The rally embodies the spirit of Nari Shakti, setting a powerful example of leadership, courage and inclusivity in the armed forces, the army added.
An avid mountaineer, Lt Col Aditi Misra will be leading the contingent from New Delhi to Om Parvat and Adi Kailash. A dedicated mother of two, Misra has served with distinction in one of the elite Engineer Regiment across challenging terrains, including Kargil, Assam, and Jammu and Kashmir. She has an illustrious career of over 17 years.
With "Kumaon Quest," the Indian Army reaffirms its role not only as the guardian of India's borders but also a catalyst for societal transformation-building trust, inspiring the next generation and upholding its enduring motto of "Nation First, Always First".