Bihar sexual assault case: Accused surrenders before court

PATNA: Mukesh Rai, the prime accused in the alleged rape of an 11-year-old girl in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, surrendered before a local court on Thursday. His appearance in court came after a police team reached his house tasked with attaching his property following a directive from the competent court.

Earlier in the day, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha had visited the victim’s family, assuring them of comprehensive support from the state. Sinha reiterated the government's stance on criminal justice, stating, "Police have been given free hand to deal with serious criminal offences.” Rai had been absconding since the case was registered against him at the Turki police station in Muzaffarpur.

Confirming his arrest, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Muzaffarpur, Sushil Kumar, said, "Police will submit a chargesheet against the accused soon and put the case for speedy trial."

The incident, which garnered widespread public attention, occurred on May 3. According to police reports, Rai allegedly abducted the minor, a Class VIII student, from near her house and subsequently "outraged her modesty at a secluded place on the outskirts of the village." He is reported to have later dropped the victim near her residence, allegedly threatening her not to reveal the ordeal.

When the girl's relatives attempted to lodge a complaint at the Turki police station, the station house officer (SHO) reportedly advised them to approach the women’s police station to register the case. This perceived "dilly-dallying attitude" prompted the family to escalate the matter to senior police officials.

Taking a serious note of the matter, SSP put the SHO under suspension and also a woman sub-inspector for her slackness to initiate prompt action against the accused. Another assistant sub-inspector of police was suspended for dereliction of duty.

In a related development, a roadside eatery purportedly belonging to the accused was demolished by authorities. Rai, who is reported to work as a middleman at the block office, is believed to have amassed significant assets through illicit means.