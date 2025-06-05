Busted Pakistani propaganda among OIC nations: Shrikant Shinde

NEW DELHI: India succeeded in busting the Pakistani narrative on Operation Sindoor, particularly among the Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC) member nations, where Islamabad sought succour after carrying out terror activities across the border, Shiv Sena leader Shrikant Shinde said.

Shinde, who led a multi-party delegation to the UAE and West African countries as part of the government's global outreach efforts after Operation Sindoor, said the unique initiative provided an opportunity to convey India's message of zero tolerance for terrorism forcefully in nations that have a distinct voice in multilateral fora such as the OIC and the United Nations Security Council.

The delegation led by Shinde visited the UAE, Sierra Leone, Liberia and Congo and interacted with senior representatives of the government, parliaments of the respective nations, think tanks and the Indian diaspora during its 14-day visit.

"I think the propaganda Pakistan tried to sell to these nations, we were able to bust it. It was Pakistan that sent terrorists across the border into India to carry out attacks. We provided all facts and evidence. It was a very successful outreach programme," Shinde, who represents Kalyan parliamentary seat in suburban Mumbai in the Lok Sabha, told PTI Videos.

The delegation led by Shinde comprised Bansuri Swaraj (BJP), E T Mohammad Basheer (IUML), Atul Garg (BJP), Sasmit Patra (BJD), Manan Kumar Mishra (BJP), former union Minister S S Ahluwalia and former diplomat Sujan Chinoy.