Chirag fires salvo at Nitish before joining Bihar politics

PATNA: On the verge of joining Bihar politics, Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Wednesday fired a salvo at the Nitish Kumar government over a young girl’s death after she was deprived of immediate treatment at a government hospital in Patna.

In a letter to the chief minister, Paswan said the incident reflected poorly on the government’s inadequate health infrastructure.

The girl, who hailed from Muzaffarpur district, waited for hours in an ambulance at the government-run Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) and died because of delayed treatment. The victim’s family alleged hospital indifference caused her death.

Paswan said, “The heart-rending incident of Dalit girl’s rape and murder exposes the failure of Bihar’s law and order, social awareness and public health.”

Paswan’s letter comes amid reports that he may formally announce his intention to contest the Assembly elections at a public rally in Ara, Bhojpur district, next week.

His letter is significant, given that the assembly elections are a few months away and Chirag’s LJP(RV) and Nitish’s JD(U) are constituents of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).