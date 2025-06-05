Congress MP seeks SC panel probe report

“When we submit a motion with our signatures, we have to give those facts leading to the charges. And then you have to say that under Article 124 or whatever article, these charges tantamount to constituting a case against the judge and he deserves to be removed,” he said.

The Congress leader further said that there is a provision under the Judges Inquiry Act when such a motion is submitted to the vice president or the Speaker, he has to apply his mind whether it is authentic and deserves admission .

“There was an in-house inquiry by the Supreme Court. As an informed member of Parliament, I consider that impeaching a judge, whether High Court or Supreme Court, is a very serious motion. I’m not talking of just Congress, all MPs, whoever signs,” said Tankha.