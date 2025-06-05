Consecration ceremony of Ram Darbar held in Ayodhya; CM Yogi leads rituals

LUCKNOW: The three-day consecration ceremony of Ram Darbar, wherein, Lord Ram was enthroned as king with Goddess Sita by his side and brothers, Bharatji, Shatrughanji and Lakshmanji, along with Lord Hanuman, in his Darbar on the first floor of the newly-built Ram temple on Shree Ramjanmabhoomi complex, concluded in Ayodhya on Thursday.

Lord Ram’s enthronement took place in the 15-minute auspicious ‘Abhijeet Muhurat’ between 11:25 am and 11:40 am in the presence of UP CM Yogi Adityanath amid chanting of vedic mantras and performance of final rituals by 101 high priests who had converged for the occasion in Ayodhya from across the country.

In fact, the rituals towards the consecration ceremony had commenced on Tuesday, June 3. The final phase of the ceremony lasted around 45-50 minutes as the puja had started at 11 am.

CM Yogi, who had his 53rd birthday on Thursday, spent the day in Ayodhya leading the puja and performing the aarti of Ram Lalla in the Sanctum Sanctorum on the ground floor of the temple. After the rituals in the sanctum sanctorum, the CM reached the first floor of the temple for Pran Pratishtha of Ram Darbar and led the rituals there as well.