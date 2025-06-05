COVID-19 cases cross 4.3K in India; most cases mild and managed under home care

NEW DELHI: India has reported 4,302 active COVID-19 cases, with an increase of 864 cases in the past 24 hours, official sources said on Wednesday.
Officials said that most cases are mild and are being managed under home care.
“Since January 1, 2025, 44 deaths have been reported, primarily among individuals with pre-existing illnesses,” sources added.
As cases rise across the country, the Union Health Ministry has held a series of technical review meetings under the chairpersonship of Dr. Sunita Sharma, Director General of Health Services (DGHS), to assess the current COVID-19 situation and preparedness measures.
“The Union Health Ministry continues to closely monitor the situation and remains committed to ensuring public health safety through timely interventions and effective communication,” sources said.
A mock drill assessing oxygen supply systems (including PSA plants, LMO tanks, and MGPS lines) was conducted on June 2, and facility-level preparedness mock drills were carried out on June 4. A similar drill is scheduled for June 5, they added.
“The public is advised to practice hand hygiene, cough etiquette, and avoid crowded places when unwell. Individuals with acute respiratory illness should self-monitor and seek medical care if symptoms worsen,” officials said.
Officials emphasized the need to rely on trusted sources, such as the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website and PIB releases, to avoid misinformation and rumors.
The technical review meetings held on June 2 and 3 were attended by representatives from the Disaster Management Cell, Emergency Management Response (EMR) Cell, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), Central Government Hospitals in Delhi, and state and UT representatives.
According to Krishna Prasad, a health data analyst, active COVID-19 cases are now being reported from 28 states and Union Territories.
Kerala remains the worst-affected state, reporting 1,373 cases and nine deaths.
It is followed by Maharashtra, which has recorded 510 active cases and 14 deaths.
Other states reporting COVID-19 cases include:
Gujarat: 461 cases, 1 death
Delhi: 457 cases, 4 deaths
West Bengal: 432 cases, 1 death
Karnataka: 324 cases, 4 deaths
Tamil Nadu: 216 cases, 4 deaths
Uttar Pradesh: 201 cases, 2 deaths
Officials also reviewed the healthcare preparedness across the country.
“States have been instructed to ensure the availability of oxygen, isolation beds, ventilators, and essential medicines,” the sources said.
The meetings also included discussions on scaling up the surveillance system.
“State and district surveillance units under IDSP are closely monitoring Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI). Testing is recommended for all admitted SARI cases and 5% of ILI cases, as per the guidelines. Positive SARI samples are sent for Whole Genome Sequencing through the ICMR VRDL network,” they added.