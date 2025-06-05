COVID-19 cases cross 4.3K in India; most cases mild and managed under home care

NEW DELHI: India has reported 4,302 active COVID-19 cases, with an increase of 864 cases in the past 24 hours, official sources said on Wednesday.

Officials said that most cases are mild and are being managed under home care.

“Since January 1, 2025, 44 deaths have been reported, primarily among individuals with pre-existing illnesses,” sources added.

As cases rise across the country, the Union Health Ministry has held a series of technical review meetings under the chairpersonship of Dr. Sunita Sharma, Director General of Health Services (DGHS), to assess the current COVID-19 situation and preparedness measures.

“The Union Health Ministry continues to closely monitor the situation and remains committed to ensuring public health safety through timely interventions and effective communication,” sources said.

A mock drill assessing oxygen supply systems (including PSA plants, LMO tanks, and MGPS lines) was conducted on June 2, and facility-level preparedness mock drills were carried out on June 4. A similar drill is scheduled for June 5, they added.

“The public is advised to practice hand hygiene, cough etiquette, and avoid crowded places when unwell. Individuals with acute respiratory illness should self-monitor and seek medical care if symptoms worsen,” officials said.