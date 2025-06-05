Doctor tied to tree, thrashed in Bihar for treating rape survivor’s mother; three arrested

PATNA: Police in Bihar’s Gaya district registered an FIR and arrested three individuals on Wednesday for assaulting a doctor for treating a rape survivor's mother.
Anand Kumar, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Gaya, said that police swung into action after a video showing a group of people assaulting a doctor after tying him to a tree went viral on social media on Tuesday. The incident took place under the Gurpa police station limits.
SSP Kumar said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted to inquire into the matter. During investigation it came to light that Dr Jitendra Yadav, who had gone to a rape victim’s house, was dragged out, tied to a tree and beaten up with iron rods and sticks.
He said three of the named accused, Khushboo Kumari, Basanti Devi and Putul Devi, were arrested. “Raids are underway to arrest seven remaining accused named in the FIR registered at Gurpa police station,” SSP Kumar told this reporter.
The victim is undergoing treatment at Magadh Medical College and Hospital. SSP Kumar said police recorded Dr Yadav’s statement and initiated further action against the accused, adding that the accused would be arrested as soon as possible.
Vinay Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO), Gurpa police station, said that the incident occurred when Dr Jitendra had gone to Harakurha village for treatment. He said that the incident was related to land dispute, he added.
The rape survivor’s mother told the police that in 2021 her daughter was raped. A complaint was lodged at the Patehpur police station in connection with the incident. On May 30, they deposed before the court, he said.
One of the accused was arrested in the case, which angered them. “They attacked me causing serious injuries,” the rape victim’s mother said, adding that the family members of the accused attacked the doctor when the latter came to her house for treatment.