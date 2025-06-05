Doctor tied to tree, thrashed in Bihar for treating rape survivor’s mother; three arrested

PATNA: Police in Bihar’s Gaya district registered an FIR and arrested three individuals on Wednesday for assaulting a doctor for treating a rape survivor's mother.

Anand Kumar, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Gaya, said that police swung into action after a video showing a group of people assaulting a doctor after tying him to a tree went viral on social media on Tuesday. The incident took place under the Gurpa police station limits.

SSP Kumar said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted to inquire into the matter. During investigation it came to light that Dr Jitendra Yadav, who had gone to a rape victim’s house, was dragged out, tied to a tree and beaten up with iron rods and sticks.

He said three of the named accused, Khushboo Kumari, Basanti Devi and Putul Devi, were arrested. “Raids are underway to arrest seven remaining accused named in the FIR registered at Gurpa police station,” SSP Kumar told this reporter.