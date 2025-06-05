Extremely rewarding day meeting US congressmen, senators at Capitol Hill: Shashi Tharoor

WASHINGTON: The multi-party delegation of Indian parliamentarians had an “extremely rewarding” day meeting US Congressmen and Senators at Capitol Hill, briefing them about Operation Sindoor and India's fight against terrorism, leader Shashi Tharoor said.

“Spending a day on Capitol Hill has been extremely rewarding because we were able to meet many Congressmen, Senators,” Tharoor said during a conversation at The National Press Club here on Wednesday.

The delegation, which arrived from India on May 24, travelled to Guyana, Panama, Colombia, and Brazil before visiting Washington for the final leg of the tour.

“Broadly, what we are seeking to do in every country is to explain our version of events, our experience over the last few weeks, to seek the solidarity and understanding of those we meet. And I'm very pleased to say that so far, our batting average is over 100,” Tharoor said.

He said every single person the delegation met so far immediately not only condemned resolutely the terrorist attack upon India, expressed their outrage and sympathy, but also explicitly endorsed India's right to defend itself against terrorism.

“This kind of understanding has been most welcome,” he said, adding that "we left the Hill very pleased with the quality of the conversations, the level of interest".

“There is tremendous interest in every country and on the Hill in strengthening relations with India across the board. It's not just a question of standing with us against terror. They are also thinking positively about economic development cooperation, trade, investment."