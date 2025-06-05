Greener side of Bastar as forest cover increases

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region, in recent years, has been making headlines for Maoist-related campaigns involving security forces. At the same time, the extensive area has also witnessed the Chhattisgarh forest department’s diligent engagement in achieving a remarkable feat of improving the forest cover density, reinforcing the region’s reputation as a thriving green landscape.

The India State of Forest Report (ISFR), published by the Forest Survey of India in Dehradun, reflects the results of these consistent efforts, including the utilisation of a satellite-based sensor with a spatial resolution of 23.5 metres. The report highlighted a significant enhancement in forest cover across multiple regions of the Bastar zone—an area larger than the state of Kerala and boasting several tourist attractions and sightseeing spots.

With the acknowledged commitment to sustainable forest management and associated conservation initiatives in recent years, the forest department has undertaken various measures to enhance forest cover, thereby strengthening the green footprint.

The progress in forest cover density is attributed to multiple factors, including continuous monitoring by the forest department, an effective soil and water conservation programme, removal of invasive weed species and community-led afforestation initiatives, as well as the deep-rooted environmental ethos of Bastar’s tribal communities.

“The inspired vision of the Chhattisgarh government gave a boost to the state forest department’s proactive and scientific approach that yielded impressive conservation results. The ISFR 2023 data reaffirms the state’s commitment to sustainable forest where strategic interventions and active community participation has yielded a major boost on augmenting the forest cover”, V Sreenivasa Rao, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force, told this newspaper.

Several areas in Bastar have shown an upward transition in forest classification. Notable improvements are seen in Jagdalpur Circle — covering forest divisions of Bastar, Bijapur, Sukma and Dantewada and Kanker Circle that includes Keshkal, Bhanupratapur, south Kondagaon and Narayanpur forest divisions”, a senior officer elucidated quoting the ISFR report.

The Geographic Information Systems (GIS) analysis confirmed that approximately 152 sq km of forest area have transitioned from Moderate Dense Forest to Very Dense Forest. Additionally, 93 sq km of land have improved from non-forest to open forest, while 156 sq km have progressed from open forest to moderate dense forest.