Gujarat's glittering tribute to Lord Ram: Priceless diamond-ornament set reaches Ayodhya

As the sacred city of Ayodhya reverberates with chants and devotion during the grand Prana Pratishtha Mahotsav at the Ram Darbar, a remarkable gesture from the Diamond trading hub of Surat has added celestial splendor to the celebrations.

In an offering marked by deep faith and dazzling opulence, Surat's jewellers have gifted a stunning collection of gold, silver, and diamond-studded ornaments to the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.

The divine set, custom-crafted for Lord Shri Ram and Lord Lakshman, features a fusion of precious gems and traditional design. According to the details shared by Dinesh Navdiya (GJEPC Former Chairman of Gujarat), the ornaments incorporate 1,000 carats of high-grade diamonds, 300 carats of rubies, 30 kilograms of pure silver, and 300 grams of gold — all meticulously shaped into regal adornments befitting the deities.

The ensemble includes an ornate forehead tilak, earrings, a signature necklace, four large necklaces, three miniature bows, eleven crowns, and three intricately designed maces (Gada), specially conceptualized to enhance the divine aura of Ram Lalla and Lakshman. Each piece is symbolic, not only in craftsmanship but also in its spiritual intent — meant to magnify the majesty of the gods at this historic moment.

The precious consignment was flown directly from Surat to Ayodhya via a chartered aircraft, ensuring both security and sanctity in its transportation.