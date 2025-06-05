Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar breaks down over Bengaluru stampede during RCB’s IPL victory celebrations

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar broke down in tears on Thursday while addressing the media for the first time following the devastating stampede outside Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed 11 lives and injured dozens, ANI reported.

The tragedy unfolded during a public celebration to honor Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) after their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title win.

Visibly shaken, Shivakumar struggled to contain his emotions, especially while speaking about the young victims. “I am worried about the children. Those small children, I saw they were 15 years old. I’ve seen with my own eyes at least 10 people who passed away. No family can digest this loss,” he said during the press conference.

“It hurts to see the little children. I have seen their pain.”