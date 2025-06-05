Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar breaks down over Bengaluru stampede during RCB’s IPL victory celebrations

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar broke down in tears on Thursday while addressing the media for the first time following the devastating stampede outside Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed 11 lives and injured dozens, ANI reported.
The tragedy unfolded during a public celebration to honor Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) after their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title win.
Visibly shaken, Shivakumar struggled to contain his emotions, especially while speaking about the young victims. “I am worried about the children. Those small children, I saw they were 15 years old. I’ve seen with my own eyes at least 10 people who passed away. No family can digest this loss,” he said during the press conference.
“It hurts to see the little children. I have seen their pain.”
The stampede occurred as an unexpectedly massive crowd, estimated at over 3 lakh people gathered around the stadium despite its official capacity being just 35,000.
Free passes distributed online and limited access points created chaos as fans surged to glimpse their favorite players. The Karnataka government has announced ₹10 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased and promised free medical care for the injured.
Shivakumar, who had earlier welcomed the RCB team at HAL Airport and participated in events at Vidhana Soudha, initially claimed he had no confirmation of the incident.
He later acknowledged the gravity of the situation and offered a public apology. “We never expected such a big crowd... We apologise for this incident. We want to know the facts and give a clear message,” he told ANI.
Facing mounting criticism over mismanagement and negligence, Shivakumar said that the event at the stadium was hurriedly concluded on police instructions.
“The Police Commissioner told me to wrap the event in 10 minutes. I rushed the event. We didn’t let them make any announcements. We finished everything quickly and KSCA also agreed.”
Shivakumar also hit out at the opposition, particularly the BJP, for allegedly politicising the tragedy. “Let the opposition do politics on dead bodies.
I will list how many dead bodies they have done politics on,” he said.
He said that the BJP had previously demanded a procession and questioned what might have happened had that gone ahead. “This has happened without the procession. If the procession had happened, what would have been the situation?”
(With inputs from ANI)