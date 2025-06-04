RCB victory celebrations turn tragic as 11 die in stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium

BENGALURU: The victory celebrations of Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans turned tragic as 11 people including a woman and a class 9 student died in a stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.
More than 30 people are said to be injured and there are fears that the toll could increase. The fans had thronged the stadium ahead of a victory parade for the RCB team that won IPL 2025.
Three, who were shifted to Bowring Hospital, were declared dead on arrival, while four others died at Vydehi Multispecialty Hospital on Vittal Mallya Road. It is learnt that the stampede occurred when hundreds tried to enter the stadium through a gate near Cubbon Park. Following the tragedy, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has rushed to Bowring Hospital.
Some of the injured were administered CPR by other fans. Police had a tough time in shifting the victims to hospitals as there was a traffic gridlock around the stadium. Several were shifted in police vehicles, ambulances and even in private vehicles. Relatives of the deceased were found crying outside the Bowring Hospital.
The police also had to resort to a lathi charge when fans started swarming inside the stadium. Fans even tried to scale the stadium's compound wall. One man broke his leg after he fell down while attempting to climb the wall.
Sources at Bowring Hospital said dozens of people were brought there with injuries and they were unable to keep count of the injured. Many injured were also taken to Vydehi and other hospitals close to the stadium. It is also said that a few fainted at Vidhana Soudha, where the RCB players were felicitated by the state government. The felicitation programme was cut short as rains played spoilsport.
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah addresses the media
Addressing the media after the incident, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the stampede occurred after a massive crowd broke through a small gate at the stadium.
"Over two to three lakh people gathered near Chinnaswamy Stadium—no one expected such a crowd," he said, adding that the stadium has a capacity of only 35,000.
There is small gate at stadium, large number of people gathered; they broke it leading to stampede: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.
On Tuesday night too, a youth was attacked by unidentified miscreants during the victory celebrations after RCB lifted the IPL trophy. The miscreants slashed the victim's throat with a sharp object. The incident happened in Peenya on Tuesday at midnight. The victim is out of danger.
A video of the person who was attacked by the unidentified miscreants has gone viral. In the video, he is heard saying that he was going to a nearby bar in Jalahalli to celebrate RCB's victory.
"The miscreants who were also going towards the bar attacked me with a sharp object without any provocation. After I tried to catch one of them, the accused ran away in the dark," the victim who was bleeding from his neck said. He was immediately taken to a nearby private hospital where he underwent first aid. His condition is said to be out of danger. The Peenya police are looking into the matter.
Meanwhile the night beat patrolling police resorted to a mild lathi-charge after a few men were celebrating by climbing and standing on KSRTC buses and trucks. The incident happened near the 8th mile on the Bengaluru-Tumakuru main road. Even fans were lathi-charged at Deve Gowda Petrol bunk in Banashankari as they were blocking the road for traffic.
Opposition slams Karnataka government
The Opposition slammed the state government for its 'criminal negligence' after more than 10 deaths were reported in the stampede.
Expressing anger, BJP Karnataka on its official X handle posted: "No basic arrangements. Just chaos. While innocent people died," it stated. Further, it stated that CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar were busy shooting reels and hogging the limelight with cricketers. "Shame on this photo-op Congress government. This is criminal negligence. Blood is on the hands of Congress government," it added.
Senior BJP leader and former minister CT Ravi alleged that the state government is responsible for the deaths. "There was no preparation. This is a state sponsored murder," he tweeted.
Leader of Opposition in Upper House Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said, "It's unforgivable. Many lives lost—including a child—during RCB’s victory celebrations at Chinnaswamy Stadium. The stampede was not an accident, it was a result of the Congress government’s total failure in crowd management and security. Celebration turned into tragedy—because this government was asleep," he alleged.
RCB lands in Bengaluru
The team had touched base at the Garden City on Wednesday afternoon amid a roaring and chaotic welcome from fans, who lined up the streets and thronged the stadium to catch a glimpse of the team's stars, including the talismanic Virat Kohli.
The Rajat Patidar-led squad was received by state's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar at the airport before proceeding towards the Vidhana Soudha for a meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
"Virat Kohli, from past 18 years, has given his youth, his experience, his love, and his heart (to RCB) and made our state proud. I stand here with the heartfelt support of all the youngsters of our state," Shivakumar said.
"On behalf of the Karnataka government, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to all of them and wish them continued success. 18 years of struggle is not a small thing," he added.
En route to Siddaramaiah's office, fans assembled on both sides of the road cheering the triumphant squad with gusto.
Reacting to the incident, PM Narendra Modi said, "The mishap in Bengaluru is absolutely heartrending."
(With PTI inputs)