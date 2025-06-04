RCB victory celebrations turn tragic as 11 die in stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium

BENGALURU: The victory celebrations of Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans turned tragic as 11 people including a woman and a class 9 student died in a stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

More than 30 people are said to be injured and there are fears that the toll could increase. The fans had thronged the stadium ahead of a victory parade for the RCB team that won IPL 2025.

Three, who were shifted to Bowring Hospital, were declared dead on arrival, while four others died at Vydehi Multispecialty Hospital on Vittal Mallya Road. It is learnt that the stampede occurred when hundreds tried to enter the stadium through a gate near Cubbon Park. Following the tragedy, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has rushed to Bowring Hospital.

Some of the injured were administered CPR by other fans. Police had a tough time in shifting the victims to hospitals as there was a traffic gridlock around the stadium. Several were shifted in police vehicles, ambulances and even in private vehicles. Relatives of the deceased were found crying outside the Bowring Hospital.

The police also had to resort to a lathi charge when fans started swarming inside the stadium. Fans even tried to scale the stadium's compound wall. One man broke his leg after he fell down while attempting to climb the wall.

Sources at Bowring Hospital said dozens of people were brought there with injuries and they were unable to keep count of the injured. Many injured were also taken to Vydehi and other hospitals close to the stadium. It is also said that a few fainted at Vidhana Soudha, where the RCB players were felicitated by the state government. The felicitation programme was cut short as rains played spoilsport.