Kohli dedicates IPL title to fans ahead of homecoming celebrations

AHMEDABAD: Virat Kohli said it was "as much for the fans" after he finally won the IPL at his 18th attempt, with Bengaluru's ecstatic supporters preparing to welcome home their heroes.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Punjab Kings by six runs in a roller-coaster IPL final Tuesday in Ahmedabad in front of more than 91,000 fans, who erupted in joy when Kohli lifted the trophy at the world's biggest cricket stadium.

The 36-year-old Kohli, the only man to have played all 18 years for the same IPL team since its inaugural season in 2008, fittingly top-scored with 43 to anchor Bengaluru to victory.

Kohli, who captained Bengaluru in 143 matches between 2011 and 2023, had been on the losing side in three previous IPL finals.

Later Wednesday he will celebrate with his teammates at the main stadium in the southern city of Bengaluru. Police said that initial plans for an open-top bus parade would not take place in Bengaluru's notoriously bad traffic.

"I said it straight away -- this title is as much for the fans as it is for us," said Kohli. These people have backed us relentlessly for 18 years. We've had horrible seasons and great ones too, but they turned up for every game in Bengaluru. I've never seen loyalty like that. That's what made me stay."