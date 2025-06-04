Former RCB owner Vijay Mallya recalls picking Kohli, calls IPL title a dream-come-true moment

NEW DELHI: Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) owner Vijay Mallya has reflected on the moment he picked a young Virat Kohli 18 seasons ago, saying it was remarkable to witness the batting maestro’s loyalty to the franchise, which has finally lifted its first IPL title.
RCB clinched their long-awaited maiden title by defeating Punjab Kings by six runs in a thrilling final in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, marking the end of an 18-year quest for silverware.
“When I founded RCB, it was my dream that the IPL trophy would one day come to Bengaluru,” Mallya wrote in a post on X.
“I had the privilege of picking the legendary King Kohli as a youngster, and it is remarkable that he has stayed with RCB for 18 years.”
RCB, purchased by Mallya for USD 111.6 million in the inaugural IPL franchise auction in 2008, picked Kohli during the first-ever players’ auction in January that year. Since then, the batting legend has played solely for the Bengaluru-based franchise.
Although Mallya lost ownership of the team in 2016 due to loan defaults, he is widely credited with laying the foundation of RCB’s iconic brand and assembling cricketing greats such as AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, Jacques Kallis, and Anil Kumble.
“I also had the honour of signing Chris Gayle — the Universe Boss — and Mr 360, AB de Villiers, who remain an indelible part of RCB’s legacy,” Mallya added.
“Finally, the IPL trophy arrives in Bengaluru. Congratulations and thanks to everyone who made my dream come true. RCB fans are the very best and they truly deserve this IPL triumph.”
He concluded the post with the iconic RCB slogan: “Ee Sala Cup Bengaluru Baruthe!” (This year, the cup is coming to Bengaluru!)
Despite being based in the UK and facing charges of defaulting on loans worth several crores from Indian banks — including the State Bank of India — Mallya took to social media to congratulate the entire RCB team and management for their 2025 success.
“RCB are IPL Champions finally, after 18 years. A superb campaign throughout the 2025 tournament. A well-balanced team, Playing Bold, with outstanding coaching and support staff. Many congratulations! Ee Sala Cup Namde!!” he wrote.