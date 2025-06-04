Former RCB owner Vijay Mallya recalls picking Kohli, calls IPL title a dream-come-true moment

NEW DELHI: Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) owner Vijay Mallya has reflected on the moment he picked a young Virat Kohli 18 seasons ago, saying it was remarkable to witness the batting maestro’s loyalty to the franchise, which has finally lifted its first IPL title.

RCB clinched their long-awaited maiden title by defeating Punjab Kings by six runs in a thrilling final in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, marking the end of an 18-year quest for silverware.

“When I founded RCB, it was my dream that the IPL trophy would one day come to Bengaluru,” Mallya wrote in a post on X.

“I had the privilege of picking the legendary King Kohli as a youngster, and it is remarkable that he has stayed with RCB for 18 years.”

RCB, purchased by Mallya for USD 111.6 million in the inaugural IPL franchise auction in 2008, picked Kohli during the first-ever players’ auction in January that year. Since then, the batting legend has played solely for the Bengaluru-based franchise.