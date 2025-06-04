'Virat Kohli deserves it more than anyone else': Patidar after leading RCB to maiden IPL title

Patidar believed that 190 was a par score on a slightly sluggish surface.

“After the Qualifier, we felt we had the momentum to go all the way. I think 190 was a competitive total on this pitch, which was a bit on the slower side. The bowlers executing their plans was tremendous to watch.”

He hailed Krunal Pandya, who was named Player of the Match for his game-changing spell of 2 for 17.

“Krunal is a wicket-taking bowler. I always turn to him when we need breakthroughs. Suyash and the pacers have also been excellent throughout the season. Shepherd’s key wicket tonight was crucial.”

Punjab to come back stronger: Shreyas Iyer

A dejected Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer praised the impact of fearless newcomers, calling them the biggest positive for the team this season. Despite falling short, he remained optimistic about the future.

“I’m proud of each individual in our team. A lot of youngsters made their debut this season, and their fearlessness was phenomenal. The job’s only half done we have to win it next year,” Iyer said.

“The way we approached every game was commendable. The players have gained a lot of experience, and we can definitely build on that next season.”

He agreed that anything under 200 was a par total on this pitch.

“They bowled exceptionally well. Krunal used his experience brilliantly that proved to be the turning point of the match.”