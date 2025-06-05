Now that Indus treaty is on hold, we'll use more water for Indian farmers: Agriculture Minister Chouhan

CHANDIGARH: Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that as the Indus Waters Treaty has been put in abeyance, efforts will be made to ensure that more water reaches farmers in Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan.

He said that 80 per cent of water from the Indus river system was flowing into Pakistan. "Giving 80 per cent water to Pakistan at that time was not justified. Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan require water and that water is ours. Now we will utilize that water for our farmers," said Chouhan.

Chouhan, who was on a day-long visit to Punjab, visited a farmers' gathering (Kisan Chaupal) in Rajpura, Patiala, as well as the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Rauni. He was accompanied by Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, Punjab Agricultural University vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal and ICAR scientists. He has been engaging with farmers across various states to promote sustainable and progressive farming practices as part of the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan.

Citing its benefits in water conservation and reduced labour costs, he said that farmers should adopt the Direct Seeded Rice (DSR) method and also urged them to refrain from excessive pesticide use. "I have been apprised of good crop practices, be it direct seeding, mushroom farming or making silage," he said.

When asked about complaints about fake pesticides, Chouhan said that the government will frame a new law, making a provision for stringent action against any company which supplies fake pesticides to farmers.

Lauding the role of Punjab farmers in filling the foodgrain stock of the country, Chouhan said the country has registered an all-time record production in wheat, paddy, maize and soybean this year. "For this, Punjab has the biggest role and I bow to the land of Punjab," said Chouhan.

He emphasised that the research of agricultural scientists should reach farmers and scientists should know what problems farmers are facing at their fields so that research can be undertaken in that regard. "I am not a guest here, I am a family member, I am not here for rhetoric but I am here to directly interact with farmers and understand the ground reality. Our focus should be to connect land and lab, so that farmers benefit from real-time innovation. Policies should come from the field not from officers in air-conditioned rooms."