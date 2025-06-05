One dead, six rescued as tourists swept away in Gomti River in Gujarat's Dwarka

AHMEDABAD: A spiritual trip turned tragic in Dwarka on Thursday afternoon when seven tourists including four men and three women — were swept away by strong waves in the Gomti River, triggered by a sudden surge in sea water levels. The incident unfolded in Gujarat’s revered coastal town and claimed the life of a young woman, Bhajeeshwari, whose body was later sent to the government hospital for postmortem.

Eyewitnesses said the group, reportedly from Jamnagar, was caught completely off guard by the river’s violent current. Following the incident, local fire brigade personnel and camel drivers launched an urgent rescue operation, managing to pull six people from the swirling waters. Two women were found in critical condition and shifted to Jamnagar for advanced medical care, while the rest were taken to a local hospital.

Residents noted that the coastline has remained hazardous since May 15, prompting authorities to impose a ban on fishing and bathing in the sea and the Gomti River. Despite warning boards placed across the area, such incidents persist — largely because tourists remain unaware of the river’s hidden dangers and powerful undercurrents.

This latest tragedy not only exposes glaring gaps in public awareness but also reinforces the urgent need for stricter enforcement and better communication of local advisories in high-risk tourist zones.

