Opposition slams AAP over appointment of key posts to Delhi leaders in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: A political row has erupted in Punjab after a series of appointments made by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led government drew critisim from the opposition. The appointment of Shaleen Mitra, an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to former Delhi Cabinet Minister Satyendar Jain, as the OSD to Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh.

This comes just days after two other Delhi-based party leaders, Reena Gupta and Deepak Chauhan, were appointed as chairpersons of the Punjab Pollution Control Board and Punjab Large Industrial Development Board, respectively.

The opposition questioned the government over these appointments and claimed that the appointment of individuals from outside the state on important administrative roles is harming the Punjabi pride. They allege that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has "surrendered Punjab to the Delhi leadership"

Mitra was also the project manager of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. A photograph of Mitra sitting with Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh in a meeting went viral yesterday.

Last month, Gupta, who was the spokesperson of AAP Delhi and former secretary of the Delhi unit of the party, became the first woman to be appointed as the chairperson of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB). She had earlier worked with Rajya Sabha Member Sandeep Pathak. Both appointments had sparked a political furore in the state.